How to enter the dog show

ENTRIES to the companion dog show will be taken on the showground, next to the produce tent, from 11.30am. Judging will begin at 12.30pm.

The entry fee is £2 per class, £5 for three classes.

Rosettes will be awarded for the first five dogs in all classes and prizes to the first three in all classes. The prizes have been donated by the Wetherall family.

Pedigree section — ring 1

(Judge: Linda Heath)

A V Puppy (6-12 months)

A V Sporting

A V Non-sporting

A V Open

A V Veteran (7 years+)

Junior handler (age 6-16)

Best pedigree in show

Novelty section — ring 2

(Judge: Tania Wallis)

Best cross-breed

Cutest puppy

Best rescue

Waggiest tail

Lovely lassie

Top dog

Judge’s choice

Best novelty in show

• Puppies under six months are not eligible; dogs cannot enter the pedigree section if they have won challenge certificates, reserve CC or junior warrant; junior handlers to use their own or family dog.