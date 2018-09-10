What’s on when and where: timetable of events and attractions

Show chairman wins a prize at last
Main ring: The Invesco
Perpetual ring
8.30am Class 101 open ridden hunter
10am Class 102 accumulator with joker (showjumping)
11.45am Class 103 The Henley Show area trial (showjumping)
1.30pm Knights of Middle England jousting display
2.30pm Grand parade of vehicles featuring class winners
3pm Grand parade of animals featuring class winners
3.30pm Class 104 light trade driving
4.15pm Knights of Middle England jousting display
5pm Parade of the Kimblewick Hunt
5.30pm Corunna Band accompany lowering of the flag
Ring two: show jumping
8.30am Class 201 Mercers local jumping
9.30am Class 202 Nupafeed supplements senior discovery 1m open (first round)
11am Class 203 Redmills senior newcomers (first round)
1pm Class 204 1.15m open jumping
2.30pm Class 205 Grade C incorporating senior foxhunter (first round)
3.30pm Class 206 national 1.3m open qualifier
Ring three (the Shanly Foundation ring): horse showing and jumping
9am Class 301 Spillers/
Equifest M & M in-hand
qualifier
9.45am Class 302 the Hewitt family/Equifest M & M open ridden qualifier
10.30am Class 303 Equifest show pony lead rein
11.15am Class 304 Equifest
M & M first ridden and Equifest show pony first ridden
Noon Class 305 VHS open veteran in-hand
12.30pm Class 306 VHS open veteran ridden
1pm Class 307 tidgy widgy jumping
2pm Class 308 teeny weeny jumping
2.30pm Class 309 KBIS/
Equifest working hunter ponies
3.30pm Class 310 The Stokes family/open working hunter
4.30pm Class 311 style and performance
Ring five south: heavy horses
All-day display of various breeds of heavy horses with their owners and handlers, who would be delighted to answer visitors’ questions about the animals. There is also a traditional blacksmith at work in this ring.
Ring five north (the Philip Kingsley ring):
10.30am Gamegoer working dog demonstration
11.10am Richard Savory’s Sheep Show
11.50am Falconry display team
12.30pm Sheepdog and duck display
1.10pm Richard Savory’s Sheep Show
1.50pm Falconry display team
2.30pm Gamegoer working dog demonstration
3.10pm Richard Savory’s Sheep Show
3.50pm Sheepdog and duck
display
Cattle ring 1
9.30am Hereford classes
102-106
Native breed classes 107-109
Dexter classes 110 -113
Cattle ring two
9.30am Commercial beef classes 114-15
Beef calf class 116
Continental breeds classes
117-119
Beef pairs class 120
Beef championship
Young handlers classes
121-122
Sheep ring
9.30am Class 1 ram born in 2017 or earlier
Class 2 ram lamb born in 2018
Class 3 ewe born in 2017 or earlier
Class 4 ewe lamb born in 2018
Class 5 progeny group of three
Class 6 wool on the hoof
Class 7 pen of four butchers lambs
Class 8 commercial ram
Class 9 young handler aged six to 12
Class 10 young handler aged 13 to 18
Poultry tent
9.30am Poultry judging
commences
4pm Presentation of cups
Produce tent
9.45am Closed for judging
12.15pm Re-opens to the
public
4pm Presentation of cups
Classic cars and vintage
tractors
11am Judging of classic cars and vintage tractors
2.30pm Grand parade of vehicles in the main ring and presentation of prizes
Food and farming marquee
An interactive display about how your food reaches the table. Try “milking” Delilah the wooden cow, plus beekeepers, a milking display, pigs, lambs and ducks. Fun quizzes and craft-making with wood. Valaise blacknose (teddy bear) sheep on display alongside the marquee.
Village green
11.30am Companion dog show opens for entries
12.30pm Companion dog show judging commences
Ferret racing — approximately every half an hour
Punch and Judy — times will be on the blackboard
Other attractions include zorbing, astroglide slide, swing boats, giant bouncy castle, helter skelter and carousel.
• The Henley & District Agricultual Association reserves the right to alter the above timetable and cannot be held responsible for changes or cancellations to any of the events listed.
