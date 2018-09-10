What’s on when and where: timetable of events and attractions

Main ring: The Invesco

Perpetual ring

8.30am Class 101 open ridden hunter

10am Class 102 accumulator with joker (showjumping)

11.45am Class 103 The Henley Show area trial (showjumping)

1.30pm Knights of Middle England jousting display

2.30pm Grand parade of vehicles featuring class winners

3pm Grand parade of animals featuring class winners

3.30pm Class 104 light trade driving

4.15pm Knights of Middle England jousting display

5pm Parade of the Kimblewick Hunt

5.30pm Corunna Band accompany lowering of the flag

Ring two: show jumping

8.30am Class 201 Mercers local jumping

9.30am Class 202 Nupafeed supplements senior discovery 1m open (first round)

11am Class 203 Redmills senior newcomers (first round)

1pm Class 204 1.15m open jumping

2.30pm Class 205 Grade C incorporating senior foxhunter (first round)

3.30pm Class 206 national 1.3m open qualifier

Ring three (the Shanly Foundation ring): horse showing and jumping

9am Class 301 Spillers/

Equifest M & M in-hand

qualifier

9.45am Class 302 the Hewitt family/Equifest M & M open ridden qualifier

10.30am Class 303 Equifest show pony lead rein

11.15am Class 304 Equifest

M & M first ridden and Equifest show pony first ridden

Noon Class 305 VHS open veteran in-hand

12.30pm Class 306 VHS open veteran ridden

1pm Class 307 tidgy widgy jumping

2pm Class 308 teeny weeny jumping

2.30pm Class 309 KBIS/

Equifest working hunter ponies

3.30pm Class 310 The Stokes family/open working hunter

4.30pm Class 311 style and performance

Ring five south: heavy horses

All-day display of various breeds of heavy horses with their owners and handlers, who would be delighted to answer visitors’ questions about the animals. There is also a traditional blacksmith at work in this ring.

Ring five north (the Philip Kingsley ring):

10.30am Gamegoer working dog demonstration

11.10am Richard Savory’s Sheep Show

11.50am Falconry display team

12.30pm Sheepdog and duck display

1.10pm Richard Savory’s Sheep Show

1.50pm Falconry display team

2.30pm Gamegoer working dog demonstration

3.10pm Richard Savory’s Sheep Show

3.50pm Sheepdog and duck

display

Cattle ring 1

9.30am Hereford classes

102-106

Native breed classes 107-109

Dexter classes 110 -113

Cattle ring two

9.30am Commercial beef classes 114-15

Beef calf class 116

Continental breeds classes

117-119

Beef pairs class 120

Beef championship

Young handlers classes

121-122

Sheep ring

9.30am Class 1 ram born in 2017 or earlier

Class 2 ram lamb born in 2018

Class 3 ewe born in 2017 or earlier

Class 4 ewe lamb born in 2018

Class 5 progeny group of three

Class 6 wool on the hoof

Class 7 pen of four butchers lambs

Class 8 commercial ram

Class 9 young handler aged six to 12

Class 10 young handler aged 13 to 18

Poultry tent

9.30am Poultry judging

commences

4pm Presentation of cups

Produce tent

9.45am Closed for judging

12.15pm Re-opens to the

public

4pm Presentation of cups

Classic cars and vintage

tractors

11am Judging of classic cars and vintage tractors

2.30pm Grand parade of vehicles in the main ring and presentation of prizes

Food and farming marquee

An interactive display about how your food reaches the table. Try “milking” Delilah the wooden cow, plus beekeepers, a milking display, pigs, lambs and ducks. Fun quizzes and craft-making with wood. Valaise blacknose (teddy bear) sheep on display alongside the marquee.

Village green

11.30am Companion dog show opens for entries

12.30pm Companion dog show judging commences

Ferret racing — approximately every half an hour

Punch and Judy — times will be on the blackboard

Other attractions include zorbing, astroglide slide, swing boats, giant bouncy castle, helter skelter and carousel.

