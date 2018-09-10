Village of heavy horses

NEW to this year’s show is the Heavy Horse Village.

Visitors will be able to get up close to the horses and talk to the exhibitors about how they are preparing their animals.

Ring 5 will be dedicated exclusively to the rare heavy horse breeds. There will be about 10 horses covering many of the heavy horse breeds, including the very rare Suffolk punch whose numbers are now down to less than 500.

There will also be the magnificent shire horses and from Europe the Belgian draft horse and Comtois draft horses that originated in the Jura Mountains on the border between France and Switzerland.

Visitors are welcome to come and learn more about these wonderful creatures and watch the horses being plaited and braided during preparation for their entrance to the grand parade in the main ring at 2.30pm.

Also present will be Greg Terry, a traditional farrier with more than 30 years’ experience.

He will demonstrate with an old forge and some bellows how to make heavy horse shoes ready to be fitted at the show.