Woolly wonders

THE Sheep Show is a fun and educational live show of sheep breeds and shearing.

It is seen at numerous outdoor events throughout the year and is fun for all ages.

It is highly entertaining but educational and is set on the back of a 40ft stage trailer where the sheep are introduced on to the stage.

“It’s a bit like Miss World in sheep,” says New Zealander Richard Savory, who owns and operates the show from his farm in Norfolk.

The sheep, with names like Nobby the Norfolk horn and Susie the Southdown, are clapped on to the stage where they stand on their podiums for the 35-minute show.

There is then a shearing demonstration with expert commentary showing how you get wool from the sheep’s back to a jumper to wear.

Oh, and don’t miss the Sheep Show shuffle — yes, dancing sheep!

There will be three

performances during the day at 11.10am, 1.10pm and 3.10pm, all in Ring five north, the Philip Kingsley Ring.

For more information about the display, visit www.thesheepshow.co.uk