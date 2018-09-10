Monday, 10 September 2018

Birds of prey fly back in

THE JRCS Falconry display team is returning to this year’s show.

Jan Prymarka and his falconers will give two flying demonstrations featuring several birds of prey.

These include Q the hooded vulture, Zulu the harris hawk, Sas the lanner falcon, Talia the Eurasian eagle owl, Cklas the Russian steppe eagle and the queen of all birds of prey, Ezrie the golden eagle.

There will also be a static show with more than 20 species of birds, which visitors can inspect at close quarters and ask questions of the falconers who will be on hand.

All the birds will be set out with individual identification plaques and there will short, informative talks about their habits and natural habitat throughout the day.

For the demonstrations, the team will fly up to 11 birds and this most exciting sight will be accompanied by a light-hearted commentary. Jan’s speciality is audience participation and visitors will enjoy seeing the hawks fly through the crowd, feeling the speed of the falcons as they fly close by and watching the silent owls fly low over children.

There will even be chance to have a vulture eating out of your hand, which is always a popular attraction.

For more information, visit www.jrcsfalconry.co.uk, call 01788 890096 or email jan@jrcsfalconry.co.uk

The demonstrations will take place in Ring five north, the Philip Kingsley Ring, at 11.50am and 1.50pm.

