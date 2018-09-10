Wood is theme of food and farming marquee

THE Henley Show will once again play host to the hugely popular food and farming marquee.

It provides a unique opportunity for both young and old to learn where their food comes from.

Virginia Deradour and her enthusiastic team have laid on another wonderful interactive display where “hands-on” is the order of the day.

The theme of the marquee is wood identification and there will be a few craft items for children to make.

Demonstrations will be given by beekeepers, a baker and an apple juice producer.

Delilah the wooden cow will be there for children to experience what it’s like to milk a real cow. There will also be real cows in the milking demonstrations.

Visitors will also able to admire pigs, lambs and ducks as well as a flock of Valaise Blacknose (teddy bear) sheep.

There will be free baseball caps for those who enter the quiz.

Visitors will be sure to go away having learned something about food production and how food reaches their tables.

• Did you know that during a lifetime, the average person eats 35 tonnes of food (hopefully mostly British)?