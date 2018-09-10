Monday, 10 September 2018

Hunt on parade

THE Kimblewick Hunt covers parts of six counties, ncluding Oxfordshire.

It was formed in 2002 by the amalgamation of the Vale of Aylesbury with the Garth and South Berks hunts and was renamed Kimblewick in 2010 as the kennels are at Kimblewick, near Aylesbury.

The hunt meets from September to April and offers a fox-culling service within the law. Hunt staff wear the tawny yellow livery of the Old Berkeley.

The hunt will parade in the main ring at 5pm.

