Ploughing match day

THE 127th annual ploughing match organised by the Henley & District Agricultural Association will take place at Bishopsland Farm, Dunsden, on Sunday, October 7.

There will be more than 40 competitors on tractors ploughing as well as a heavy horse display.

Other attractions include a country market, ferret and terrier racing, tractor and trailer rides and a companion dog show.

The event will start with the blessing of the plough at 9am. Admission is £5 for adults, £3 concessions and under-fives enter free.

The association also organises the annual sheepdog trial, which is held at the showground.

For more information, visit www.thehenleyshow.co.uk