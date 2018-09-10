Ploughing match day

Show chairman wins a prize at last
THE 127th annual ploughing match organised by the Henley & District Agricultural Association will take place at Bishopsland Farm, Dunsden, on Sunday, October 7.
There will be more than 40 competitors on tractors ploughing as well as a heavy horse display.
Other attractions include a country market, ferret and terrier racing, tractor and trailer rides and a companion dog show.
The event will start with the blessing of the plough at 9am. Admission is £5 for adults, £3 concessions and under-fives enter free.
The association also organises the annual sheepdog trial, which is held at the showground.
For more information, visit www.thehenleyshow.co.uk
