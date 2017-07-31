Large entry for town regatta

THE Henley Town and Visitors’ Regatta has attracted another near-record entry with 282 crews competing in 150 races running continuously from 8.30am to 7pm tomorrow (Saturday).

Racing will be held on a three-lane course over 800m from Old Blades to Phyllis Court, at four minute intervals throughout the day. Entrants range from elite to novice and from junior to masters in a wide range of racing boats.

Henley and Upper Thames Rowing Clubs will both be well-represented, as well as local crews from Abingdon, Reading and Wallingford, who will all be challenging for the Victor Ludorum.

The event has attracted more than 500 competitors representing 60 clubs, with competitors’ ages ranging from 13 to 80 years old. Some have represented GB at international level, but for others this is their first competitive rowing event.

Mike Williams, regatta chairman, said: “We had an excellent day last year and are hoping for even better this year. Now that we’ve successfully attracted such a large number of crews, what we really need is a record crowd to cheer them on.

“The Regatta has been running for more than 150 years — its friendly atmosphere and efficient organisation is often reflected in the positive feedback received from spectators and crews.”

The Town Regatta is organised by local people and supported by local organisations and families. Ian Mills, regatta secretary said: “We are very grateful for the support of many volunteers, subscribers, advertisers and sponsors, all of whom play a vital part in this important local event.

“The regatta committee would also like to thank the Stewards of Henley Royal Regatta, who allow us to use their land and facilities, and to Henley Town Council who have supported the regatta consistently for many years.”

The regatta enclosure is free for all to enter and families are welcomed. It offers refreshments and a licensed bar for competitors and spectators throughout the day. Spectators can also enjoy following a race aboard a traditional Henley umpire’s launch. The enclosure entrance is a short walk from Henley town centre, just downstream from the bridge on the Berkshire bank.

Full details of the racing schedule can be found at www.henleytownregatta.org.uk