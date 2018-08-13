Henley Town and Visitors' Regatta results

OPEN EVENTS

Band 1 eights: Warwick BC beat Stratford-upon-Avon BC by one-and-a-half lengths, 2 minutes, 47 seconds.

Band 2 eights: Abingdon RC/Southampton University beat Twickenham RC by four lengths, 2.57.

Band 1 coxed fours: Quintin BC/City of Oxford RC beat Stratford-upon-Avon BC and Vesta RC by half a length and three-and-a-half lengths, 3.09.

Band 2 coxed fours: Wolfson College, Oxford beat Cygnet RC by half a length, 3.12.

Band 3 coxed fours: Hereford RC beat Abingdon RC/Southampton University by one length, 3.16.

Band 4 coxed fours: Reading RC beat Royal Air Force RC by two-and-a-half lengths, 3.21.

Coxless fours: Twickenham RC beat Merton College, Oxford by three lengths, 3.06.

Band 1 quads: Henley RC/Durham University/Jesus College, Oxford beat East India Club/Exeter University easily, 2.50.

Band 2 quads: Hereford RC beat Abingdon RC by three-and-a-half lengths, 2.58.

Coxless pairs: Exeter University beat East India Club/Exeter University easily, 3.23.

Band 1 doubles: Henley RC (Turnell) beat Henley RC (Hayes) easily, 3.05.

Band 2 doubles: Royal Air Force RC beat Hillingdon RC by four lengths, 3.12.

Junior 15 doubles: Exeter RC beat Wallingford RC, not rowed out, 3.37.

Junior 14 doubles: Exeter RC beat Hereford RC (Duston-Smith) and Hereford RC (Wynter) by four lengths and two lengths, 3.24.

Band 1 singles: Steven Byford (Birmingham RC) beat Hagen Jahnich (Bewl Bridge RC) by three-and-a-half lengths, 3.33.

Band 2 singles: Husein Alireza (Tideway Scullers’ School) beat Johann Brown Furneau (Tideway Scullers’ School) and Jamie Wooller (Twickenham RC) by three lengths and four lengths, 3.20.

Band 3 singles: Edward Carpenter (Royal Air Force RC) beat Lukas Koch (Merton College, Oxford) and Alex Powell (Upper Thames RC) by three lengths and two lengths, 3.30.

Band 4 singles: Richard Marsland (Reading RC) beat Niale Cleobury (Vesta RC) by two-and-a-half lengths, 3.33.

Band 5 singles: Andrew Whitbread (Warwick BC) beat Paul Corby (Vesta RC) and Andrew Garnett (Marlow RC) easily and by four lengths, 3.22.

Junior 15 singles: Edward Fuller (Exeter RC) beat Soren O’Connor (Henley RC) by five lengths, 3.32.

Junior 14 singles: Tom Shipton (Exeter RC) beat Henry Neal (Star & Arrow Club) and Jamie McLellan (Henley RC) by three-and-a-half lengths and one-and-a-half lengths, 3.36.

WOMEN’S EVENTS

Band 1 eights: Vesta RC beat Reading RC and Barnes Bridge Ladies RC by one-third of a length and two lengths, 3.15.

Band 2 eights: Wolfson College, Oxford beat Marlow RC and Bentham BC by half a length and four lengths, 3.19.

Band 3 eights: Reading RC beat Twickenham RC and Oxford Academicals RC by one-third of a length and one length, 3.23.

Band 1 coxed fours: Royal Air Force RC beat Barnes Bridge Ladies RC and Bentham BC by four lengths and three lengths, 3.34.

Band 2 coxed fours: Furnivall SC beat Stratford-upon-Avon BC by four lengths, 3.35.

Coxless fours: Blue Star Club beat Henley RC and Marlow RC by half a length and one-and-a-half lengths, 3.18.

Band 1 quads: Mortlake, Anglian and Alpha BC/Vesta RC beat Barnes Bridge Ladies RC easily, 3.29.

Band 2 quads: Marlow RC beat Abingdon RC and Sons of the Thames RC by two lengths and easily, no time taken.

Coxless pairs: Marlow RC beat Royal Air Force RC and Bentham BC by three lengths and easily, 3.42.

Band 1 doubles: Royal Air Force RC beat Wallingford RC by half-a-length, 3.38.

Band 2 doubles: Reading RC beat Bentham BC by two-and-a-half lengths, 3.52.

Band 1 singles: Caitlin Armstrong (City of Oxford RC) beat Stephanie Hall (Wadham College, Oxford) by two lengths, 3.50.

Band 2 singles: Natalie Atkinson (Henley RC) beat Anneloes Hoff (Oxford University Lightweight Women’s BC) and Sue Harker (Maidenhead RC) by two-and-a-half lengths, 3.58.

Band 3 singles: Amanda Thomas (Oxford University Lightweight Women’s BC) beat Laura Oakley (Barnes Bridge Ladies RC) and Emily Hodges (Reading RC) by five lengths and one-and-a-half lengths, 3.56.

Band 4 singles: Naomi Holland (Oxford University Lightweight Women’s BC) beat Oriane Grant (Oxford University Lightweight Women’s BC) and Agnieszka Swiejkowska (Oxford Academicals RC) by one-and-a-half lengths and easily, no time taken.

Band 5 singles: Philippa Harrison (Marlow RC) beat Charlotte Brown (Greenbank Falmouth RC) and Elizabeth Green (Oxford Academicals RC) by two-and-a-half lengths and five lengths, 3.54.

Junior 15 singles: Sinéad Turner-Frick (City of Oxford RC) beat Isobel Sellers (Maidenhead RC) by two-and-a-half lengths, 3.58.

MASTERS’ EVENTS

Open C/D coxless fours: Marlow RC beat Reading RC by three lengths, 3.21.

Open D/F coxless fours: Marlow RC (Faulkner) beat Marlow RC (Garnett) by three lengths, 3.23.

Open D/E quads: Bentham BC sculled over, 3.32.

Open F quads: Upper Thames RC beat Abingdon RC, easily, 3.17.

Open G/H quads: Twickenham RC beat Upper Thames RC by four lengths, 3.40.

Open B/C doubles: Bewl Bridge RC beat Henley RC by five lengths, 3.19.

Open D/E doubles: Bentham BC beat Marlow RC and Bewl Bridge RC by one length and three-and-a-half lengths, 3.19.

Open F doubles: Shiplake Vikings RC/Upper Thames RC beat Abingdon RC, easily, 3.33.

Open G/H doubles: Marlow RC (Hill) beat Marlow RC (Martin-Fagg) by three lengths, 3.51.

Women’s B/C quads: Eton Excelsior RC beat Royal Air Force RC by three-and-a-half lengths, 3.30.

Women’s D quads: Falcon RC (Scarf) beat Falcon RC (Cottrell) by three-and-a-half lengths, 3.28.

Women’s E quads: Eton Excelsior RC beat Henley RC by four-and-a-half lengths, 3.39.

Women’s A/B doubles: Maidenhead RC beat Falcon RC, easily, 3.27.

Women’s C doubles: Barnes Bridge Ladies RC beat Eton Excelsior RC and Royal Air Force RC by half-a-length and three-and-a-half lengths, 3.35.

Women’s E doubles: Upper Thames RC beat Falcon RC by two lengths, 3.40.

Women’s F doubles: Mortlake Anglian and Alpha BC beat Wallingford RC by half-a-length, 4.11.

MIXED EVENTS

Coxed fours: Upper Thames RC beat Bentham BC (Bates) and Bentham BC (Hanna), easily and by four lengths, 3.16.

Band 1 doubles: Mortlake, Anglian and Alpha BC/Thames RC beat Upper Thames RC by two-and-a-half lengths, 3.19.

Band 2 doubles: Upper Thames RC beat Blue Star Club by four-and-a-half lengths, 3.15.

ALUMNI EVENTS

Men’s eights: Blue Star Club beat Nemesis Boat Club and Bentham BC by one-and-a-half lengths and easily, 2.43.