Henley Youth Festival writing, film and art competition results

WRITING COMPETITION

Seniors

Winner: Rachael Rajah, 17 — The Greenest Death. (Independent submission, gap year)

Highly commended: Rhianna Banescu, 12 — The Trip To My Room. (Independent submission, Gillotts School, Henley)

Juniors

Winner: Anja Woosnam, 10 — The Train Journey. (Independent submission, Shiplake Primary School)

Highly commended (tied): Kea Davenport, nine — Gary’s Incredible Journey (Peppard Primary School)

Highly commended (tied): Cressida Bell, 10 — Journeys Collide (Rupert House School, Henley)

Infants

Winner: Ella Crayford, seven — The Magical Journey (St Mary’s School, Henley)

Highly Commended: Isla Tate, seven — Catamacoocoo (Badgemore Primary School, Henley)

FILM COMPETITION

Seniors

Winner: The Written Road by Rachael and Charlotte Rajah and Samuel Herklots

Runner-up: A Journey Through Iceland by Amy Penrose

Juniors

Winner: School Journey by Niamh Quinn and Ines Lopez Mallo

Runner-up: Journey To Jail by Freddie Stewart, Eddie Pratt, Ollie Paice, Mathew Laing and Roman Meredith

Highly commended

Best cinematography: Somewhere Only We Know by Florence Wrake

Best use of a model and stop-motion: Barbie’s Epic Adventure by Emma Francis

Best comedy: Grandmama’s Cookies by Ella Fitzpatrick, Nellie Singer, Rebeka Cintra, Wiktoria Karbowy and Madeleine Hepworth

Best art and design: Life’s Journey by Maisy Jay Hillier

Best script: A Journey On Foot by Connor Botha

ART COMPETITION

2D Infants: 1 Dorian Smith, Badgemore, Henley; 2 Eliana Artherton, Trinity, Henley; 3 Ellie Pitt, Badgemore

Highly commended: Maisie Belcher, Sacred Heart, Henley

2D Juniors (age 7-8): 1 Emily Southgate, St Mary’s, Henley; 2 Scarlett Beasley-Knowles, Rupert House, Henley; 3 Zara Barnett, Valley Road, Henley

Highly commended: Poppy Feeney, Badgemore; Ella Silvia-Tully, Nettlebed; Rebecca Malone, Valley Road; Charlotte Harris, Valley Road; Sophie Miller, Sacred Heart; Charlie Scott, St Mary’s; Freddie Atwood, Trinity; Dolly Gadsdon, Shiplake; Olivia Samyui-Adams, Sacred Heart; Niamh Quinn, Sacred Heart; Kiara de Sousa, Sacred Heart

2D Juniors (age 9-11): 1 Maisy Jay Hillier, Nettlebed; 2 Lucy Herbert, Valley Road; Issy Wilson, Rupert House

Highly commended: Cressy Bell, Rupert House; Julia Lambert,

Valley Road; Lily Wylie, Nettlebed; Helena Reay, Valley Road; Isabelle Herbert, Kidmore End; Annabel Smith, Rupert House; Oscar Ves, Valley Road; Charlotte Bradley, Rupert House

Seniors: 1 Charlotte Rajah, home school; Sam Penrose, Abingdon

Highly commended: Amy Penrose, The Abbey

3D Infants: 1= Austin Lawrence, St Mary’s; 1= Abigail Lawrence, St Mary’s; 2 Billie Gadsdon, Shiplake Nursery

3D Juniors (age 7-8): 1 Odessa Bradley, Rupert House; 2 Zara Barnett, Valley Road

3D Juniors (age 9-11): 1 Archie Fulbrook, Badgemore; 2 Beau Gadsdon, Shiplake

Highly commended: Ella Watkins, Rupert House; Alexa Nash, Rupert House

Collaborative: 1 Sonning Common Art Club; 2 Nettlebed School; 3 Valley Road Infants

Highly commended: Wild Child Nature Club

