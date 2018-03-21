50 youngsters honoured in festival art and film contests

MORE than 50 children won prizes in the art and film competitions at this year’s Henley Youth Festival.

The best of the 200 entries were on display at the education centre at the River & Rowing Museum over the weekend.

The prizes were given out on Sunday by Mayor Kellie Hinton and Paul Harrison, president-elect of the Rotary Club of Henley Bridge, which donated them.

Each child was given an Easter egg and a certificate while a goodie bag was given to winners in the group categories.

The exhibition included paintings, photography, drawings and sculptures. The film entries were also shown.

Charlene Brown organised the competitions, which had the theme of “celebration”, the theme of this year’s 25th festival.

The art was judged by artist and teacher Josie Stewart, who said: “Every year there seem to be more and more high-quality entries. This year there was a lot of experimental use of different types of media.”

The film section was judged by film director Jo Southwell, from Aston, who said: “I was really, really impressed, particularly by the members of the Sacred Heart School Animation Club. There was a huge amount of variety and lots and lots of different ideas, which made it difficult to judge. It is brilliant that schools are teaching children how to use film as a way of expressing stories and being creative.”

The results were as follows:

2D art

Infant — 1 Joshua Drummond, Valley Road, Henley; 2 Benjamin Rilett, Valley Road, Henley; 3 Ava Partridge, Zac Carson, Emilia Nicholls, Isabella Stobie, Emily John, Libby Clark and Rupert Hepburn, Trinity, Henley

Age seven — 1 Rory Stewart, Valley Road, Henley; 2 Jessie Duncan, Trinity, Henley; 3 Bruno Stola, Trinity, Henley. Highly commended Kitty Potter, Trinity, Henley

Age eight — 1 Alysia Cowling-Rees, Sacred Heart, Henley; 2 Molly Walker, Rupert House, Henley;

3 Rebecca Malone, Valley Road, Henley. Highly commended Evie Carle, Trinity, Henley; Suriya Knight, Trinity, Henley

Age nine to 11 — 1 Rowena Hems, Rupert House, Henley;

2= Ellie Dent, Rupert House, Henley; Sophine Nicholson, River & Rowing Museum Art Club, Henley; 3 Jessica Brindle and Hope Hawkins, Rupert House, Henley. Highly commended Dominic Pusey Arsyad, Trinity, Henley; Sophie Chapman, Trinity, Henley; Emily Southgate, St Mary’s, Henley

Senior (12+) — 1 Eleanor Whittle, Gillotts, Henley; Amelia Priestley, Gillotts, Henley

3D art

Infant — 1 Billie Gadson, Shiplake

Age seven to 11 — 1 Millie and Charlie Scott, St Mary’s, Henley;

2 Sophia Hughes, Rupert House, Henley; 3 Zoe Brindle and Lilian Graham, Rupert House, Henley. Highly commended Clara Coetsee, Rupert House, Henley

Age 11+ — 1 Dylan Gadson, Gillotts, Henley

Collaborative Art

1 Sonning Common Primary School Art Club; 2 Nettlebed Community School Art Club. Highly commended Sacred Heart year five

Film

Young Filmaker Awards — Best young animation: 1 Christmas Celebration by Jasper and Wilfred, Animation Club at Sacred Heart);

2 Family, Toby and Lauren (Animation Club at Sacred Heart)

Special mention Star Wars Lego Celebration by Rowan Richens, Joshua Bentley, William Tavinor, Alexandre Khoury and Henry Allingham

Junior

Best animation: 1 Cheerleader, by Lottie and Sophie Sarson

Best short: 1 Mission Barcelona by Connor Botha

Special mention: A Celebration Animation by Luke Bates

Senior

Best editor: 1 Celebrating Something Beautiful by Sidni Brener

Special Mention: What It Mans To Be A Scout by 1st Henley scouts.