Hidden Henley

ANNE SEYMOUR DAMER, daughter of General Henry Seymour Conway, of Park Place, was one of the most highly regarded sculptors of her day.

One of her followers was Horace Walpole, her father’s cousin, who left her his valuable property in Strawberry Hill, London, enabling her to live an even more glittering lifestyle.

She could name Lord Nelson, Emperor Napoleon and George III, among others, as close friends.

In 1767 she married the son of Lord Milton, John Damer, but they later separated and her husband committed suicide.

Anne is credited with being the first woman in England to wear silk stockings and one of the first in society to have open romantic relationships with the same sex, leading to much gossip at the time.

She carved the curious, mythical river figures on Henley Bridge — Thamesis looking downstream and Isis (pictured) upstream. Her sculpting tools were buried with her.

The weather has taken its toll on the stonework and many details have been lost, so take a look while you still can!