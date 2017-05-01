Hidden Henley

THE church in the village of Fingest has some very rare features, including the double gable saddle-back roof visible in the photograph (right).

The 60ft tower is of Norman origin and has walls that are 4ft thick.

There is a story about the bells in the tower that some printed guides to the area mention.

Evidently the treble and sanctus bells at Hambleden were made from those at Fingest after the rector lost them in a game of cards!