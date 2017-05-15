Hidden Henley

SOME of you will have walked by this interesting place known as Bockmer at nearby Medmenham.

This fine ornamental chimney with its bell set in an arched hood was part of the former school, built around 1899.

It was paid for by Robert Hudson, who lived nearby and who had made a fortune out of manufacturing Hudson’s and Sunlight soap brands.

It is located in a back road named School Lane and contains many well-kept houses of considerable character of which this is but one.

Since they are all now private residences it would be polite to take just a brief look as you walk by.