Monday, 29 May 2017

Advertise with us
Book an ad

Feeding Mr Fox

Feeding Mr Fox

NEW SCIENTIST magazine recently ran an article suggesting that there may be five times more foxes living in towns than previously estimated.

The animals have certainly become increasingly urbanised since the Forties with some people encouraging this by deliberately leaving scraps of food out for them.

Urban foxes also scavenge the streets and around litter bins for food from carelessly discarded takeaways.

That might explain this sign (above) in Hart Street, Henley, although I suspect it’s more likely a tongue-in-cheek joke, perhaps at the householder’s expense even!

More News:

Latest video from

VIDEO: Kellie Hinton made Henley Mayor for 2017
 

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33