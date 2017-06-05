Monday, 05 June 2017

Hidden Henley

Hidden Henley

THIS week there’s another opportunity for readers to solve a puzzle. Thames Bridge House, which is next to the royal regatta headquarters and adjacent to Henley Bridge on the Remenham side, has been empty and derelict for some time.

Boards for a demolition company have recently been put in place, guard fencing erected and parts of the building have steadily been dismantled but work seems to have paused. Just the other side of the safety fence a large stone cover has been moved to one side and, looking through the mesh of the fence, can be seen what appears to be an old and brick-built circular well.

But right alongside the pavement? Does any reader know what it really is?

