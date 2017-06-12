Hidden Henley

Keep dancing! 90-year-old with new hips still does tap
A WOMAN has returned to tap dancing — at the age ... [more]
Monday, 12 June 2017
AS you enter Nettlebed from the Henley side there is a fine old shelter with a seat.
If you are a walker or cyclist taking a rest or perhaps just sheltering from the rain, you can pass the time by admiring the mosaic on the shelter wall.
The circular artwork depicts a large old tree, possibly a beech, a section of brick and flint wall and a red kite — all of which are common sights in and around the village.
The mosaic also spells out the word “Nettlebed” in capitals and a plaque underneath says: “Village sign presented by Nettlebed Art Society to celebrate their 60th annual show August 2012.”
12 June 2017
More News:
Keep dancing! 90-year-old with new hips still does tap
A WOMAN has returned to tap dancing — at the age ... [more]
Flood-risk land to be considered for new housing
A PIECE of land in Goring will be considered for ... [more]
Outdoor Shakespeare production kicks off village festival
THIS year’s Wargrave Village Festival began on ... [more]
pigstycabinetPOLL: Have your say