Hidden Henley

AS you enter Nettlebed from the Henley side there is a fine old shelter with a seat.

If you are a walker or cyclist taking a rest or perhaps just sheltering from the rain, you can pass the time by admiring the mosaic on the shelter wall.

The circular artwork depicts a large old tree, possibly a beech, a section of brick and flint wall and a red kite — all of which are common sights in and around the village.

The mosaic also spells out the word “Nettlebed” in capitals and a plaque underneath says: “Village sign presented by Nettlebed Art Society to celebrate their 60th annual show August 2012.”