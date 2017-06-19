Monday, 19 June 2017

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Hidden Henley

Hidden Henley

IF you are walking or cycling near Hare Hatch this old milestone is worth a second look.

It’s actually located on the Old Bath Road from Ruscombe towards the road junction where around 50 years ago the well-known Waterers Floral Mile along the A4 road used to start, but it’s not safe to try to see it whilst driving.

Angled towards the road, one side says: “To Reading 6 miles Bath 75”. The other side has the peculiar marking: “To Hyde Park Corner 33 miles Maidenhead 7 Colnbrook 16”.

Like so many other curiosities featured in this column, the weather and time are wearing this milestone away so it may be best to look for yourself as soon as possible.

More News:

Latest video from

VIDEO: Kellie Hinton made Henley Mayor for 2017
 

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33