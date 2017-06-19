Hidden Henley

IF you are walking or cycling near Hare Hatch this old milestone is worth a second look.

It’s actually located on the Old Bath Road from Ruscombe towards the road junction where around 50 years ago the well-known Waterers Floral Mile along the A4 road used to start, but it’s not safe to try to see it whilst driving.

Angled towards the road, one side says: “To Reading 6 miles Bath 75”. The other side has the peculiar marking: “To Hyde Park Corner 33 miles Maidenhead 7 Colnbrook 16”.

Like so many other curiosities featured in this column, the weather and time are wearing this milestone away so it may be best to look for yourself as soon as possible.