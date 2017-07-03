TWO Henley Festival outdoor events over the weekend, which were expected to draw large crowds, were rained off as spectacles by the inclement weather. Heavy rain adversely affected the river pageant on Saturday and on Sunday caused the cancellation of the eagerly anticipated Henley v Lord’s Taverners cricket match, which was due to be played on the Remenham Lane ground.

More than half of Henley’s 120 shops created a special window for the festival competition for which certificates were awarded by the Chamber of Trade and presented by the chamber’s president Fred Gooderson. The three judges awarded first prize to Trend in Duke Street. Second prize went to Reidex Motors in Reading Road and third was shared by Facy of Henley and Jeanette, both of Market Place.

At 10pm on Thursday last week an Austin Cambridge, driven by Frederick Barter, of St Andrew’s Road, Henley, was in collision with a Lambretta scooter ridden by Keith Arthur Gingell, from Reading, at the junction of Friday Street and Reading Road, Henley. Mr Gingell and his passenger, Roger Bryant, of Shilton Road, Reading, were treated at the War Memorial Hospital for slight injuries.