WAITROSE has announced fresh plans for a new store, shops and cinema in the centre of Henley. The proposals, which will mean the demolition of the Regal Cinema, are for a store twice the size of the old one, a two-screen cinema and two new shops. Entrance to the car park from Bell Street will be closed and the Waitrose and district car parks merged, resurfaced and served by one access from King’s Road.

A last-ditch attempt by supporters of Henley’s Regal Cinema to save it as a community centre has failed to win the support of the town council. The Regal Centre Trust asked the council to back its fight to have the cinema re-opened but on Tuesday the general purposes committee recommended turning the request. The trust’s Mike Boddington said: “We have a very large building which is capable of being utilised.”

A Henley man has vowed to stand guard over an ancient oak tree to prevent it being cut down. Wheelchair-bound David Stacey stationed himself at the base of the tree near his home in The Close when tree surgeons came to take it down to make way for a house extension. The tree is thought to be more than 100 years old but the householder has planning permission to remove it.