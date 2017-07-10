Hidden Henley

Monday, 10 July 2017

MY thanks to Henley town councillor David Eggleton for bringing this old marker stone to my attention.

David is often out and about and spotted it set into an old wall behind the Boots and Sainsbury’s stores in Bell Street. It reads: “W.P. 1868”.

It can just about be seen from the edge of the King’s Road car park and is behind a mesh barrier.

Does any reader know what the letters stand for or the story behind the stone?

