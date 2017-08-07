Monday, 07 August 2017

Hidden Henley

ENCOUNTERING this curious but beautiful little structure came as a complete surprise to me.

Not knowing of its existence, I was prompted to seek it out after reading a sign (right) in the porch of Harpsden church which invites visitors to go for rest, meditation or prayer at the Oratory of St Birinus located outside in the back churchyard.

It has enough room for one or two people to do just that and has a fascinating quality and character that is most welcoming. Evidently, much of the building was made from an earlier oak lychgate and at one time it led into the Manor House grounds next door.

Although the Oratory has been here a considerable time, it was only more recently it was fitted with electric power so that it can be used throughout the year.

