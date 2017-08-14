Hidden Henley

Monday, 14 August 2017

HERE is another curiosity to be found at a local church, this time it’s St Peter and St Paul’s in Shiplake.

Take a good look at the bell tower and you will see a “blind” door. It is said that this was once the entrance to the vicar’s living quarters.

If so, he must have needed a long ladder down to the ground and it must have been dark and cramped in there, not to mention noisy!

