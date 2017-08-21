Hidden Henley

I BELIEVE these barns in Harpsden with old printer’s die adorning their outer walls are unique.

Although I’ve featured them before, I was prompted to revisit the subject by feedback from readers after I highlighted another unusual building in the village recently.

The barns are in the grounds of a fine residential property opposite the church but can be seen from the pavement outside the lych gate (don’t attempt to view them if you are driving past as this country lane is very busy).

The end walls are faced with a patchwork of traditional wooden printing dies — of wallpaper, I believe. The perishing effects of our weather must limit how much longer they will be visible and some areas of the timber are already missing.

Does any reader know have any more information about them?