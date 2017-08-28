Hidden Henley

DID Isambard Kingdom Brunel visit this Shiplake pub? During the 19th century, the Plough Hotel, as it was then known, was the rendezvous for parish meetings.

It was at one suchmeeting in 1853 to discuss proposals for the Henley branch line that the brilliant civil and mechanical enginer is reported to have been the guest speaker.

The pub, now known as the Plowden Arms, is thought to date back to the 1600s. It was called The Plow, then later the Plough Inn before adopting its current name.

The Plowdens were an important family who lived in Shiplake Court, now Shiplake College.

The pub, which is on Reading Road, used to be owned by Brakspear until it was sold earlier this year to Earley couple David Morris and Karen Rackham.