Hidden Henley

REGULAR readers of this column will know that the ruins of this old church near Bix have undergone stabilization work recently.

The old Henley guide book by E Kinch, which was first published in 1866, recommends a visit to the church in the valley known as Bix Brand.

At that time the church must still have been in use as it is described as having a wooden belfry and a stained glass picture window in the chancel together with some traces of Norman architecture.

To visit it now, you need to follow the signs for Bix Bottom. After many twisting, narrow single-track lanes, you will be rewarded with the ruins of a small, remote building surrounded by beech woods and rolling hills.

The church has no roof but the interior layout is still clear while in the graveyard there are two gravestones, one clearly inscribed: “Emma, wife of Charles”. The other grave lettering is worn away.

I believe you will find a visit both invigorating and thought-provoking.