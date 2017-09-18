Tuesday, 19 September 2017

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Hidden Henley

Hidden Henley

REGULAR readers of this column will know that the ruins of this old church near Bix have undergone stabilization work recently.

The old Henley guide book by E Kinch, which was first published in 1866, recommends a visit to the church in the valley known as Bix Brand.

At that time the church must still have been in use as it is described as having a wooden belfry and a stained glass picture window in the chancel together with some traces of Norman architecture.

To visit it now, you need to follow the signs for Bix Bottom. After many twisting, narrow single-track lanes, you will be rewarded with the ruins of a small, remote building surrounded by beech woods and rolling hills.

The church has no roof but the interior layout is still clear while in the graveyard there are two gravestones, one clearly inscribed: “Emma, wife of Charles”. The other grave lettering is worn away.

I believe you will find a visit both invigorating and thought-provoking.

More News:

Latest video from

VIDEO: WW2 battles relived at Mapledurham
 

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33