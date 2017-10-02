Hidden Henley

Monday, 02 October 2017

IT may be coincidence but since I featured this a few years ago an explanation sign has been placed for visitors to read the rather peculiar story.

Being situated so high up in the Chilterns, there was no natural water supply in the past for the villagers of nearby Fawley Green. Most inhabitants used rainwater harvested from their roofs. Around 1900 the well in my picture was dug to a depth of 350 feet.

A curious incident occurred during the construction when, according to the report of Cecil Roberts, the local squire’s daughter descended the well shaft with some friends to where men were working at the well bottom.

The workmen then held her to ransom there for a round of beer!

