Monday, 16 October 2017

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Hidden Henley

Hidden Henley

THE churchyard at St Bartholomew’s in Lower Basildon has this prominent sculpture of two young brothers who drowned in a branch of the River Thames.

Harold and Ernest Deverell, aged 13 and 15, died on June 26, 1866 after getting into difficulty while swimming near their home.

The weathered inscription says that they were the only sons of Priscilla Deverell, of Lower Farm, and includes the poignant quotation: “They were lovely and pleasant in their lives and in their death will not be divided.”

More News:

Latest video from

VIDEO: WW2 battles relived at Mapledurham
 

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33