Hidden Henley

THE churchyard at St Bartholomew’s in Lower Basildon has this prominent sculpture of two young brothers who drowned in a branch of the River Thames.

Harold and Ernest Deverell, aged 13 and 15, died on June 26, 1866 after getting into difficulty while swimming near their home.

The weathered inscription says that they were the only sons of Priscilla Deverell, of Lower Farm, and includes the poignant quotation: “They were lovely and pleasant in their lives and in their death will not be divided.”