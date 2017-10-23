Hidden Henley

THE Angel on the Bridge in Henley must be one of the most photographed pubs in the country.

And one of the Brakspear pub’s most famous customers was variety era funnyman Max Miller.

The Cheeky Chappie, as he was also known, used to stay in a caravan located at the Hobbs boatyard in Wargrave Road when he was performing in this area.

Which is why there is a plaque on the floor of the pub commemorating the comedian, albeit with a misprint which makes it sound like he’s still in the bar!

Miller was said to be very careful with his money, although it’s said the Angel was one of the few pub where he actually bought drinks.

Perhaps the plate should read: “Max Miller stood a round here”!