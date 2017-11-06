Hidden Henley

THE road outside the St George & Dragon pub and restaurant in Wargrave is usually very busy but it’s unlikely that passing drivers will have noticed the different signs.

There are two sets of illustrated double-sided signs with the one closest to the building being clearly older than the other one in the car park.

The original sign had one side showing the mythical fight between George and the dragon painted by G D Leslie and the other side far more imaginatively representing the scene afterwards with George quaffing a pint of beer, painted by J Hodgeson.

These excellent paintings are now discoloured and covered with protective sheets of glass, so are rather difficult to see.

I wonder if they are the very same ones mentioned in Jerome K Jerome’s Three Men in a Boat?

The sign pictured is a copy, although it too is showing the effects of weathering.