Monday, 13 November 2017

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Hidden Henley

Hidden Henley

IF you have been watching Celebrity Hunted on Channel 4 you may have recognished this scene.

As they bid to evade capture, the Made in Chelsea pair of Spencer Matthews and Jamie Laing split up.

Spencer went to London to visit his girlfriend Vogue Williams while Jamie waited at this shelter in Nettlebed.

He was there for some time and was shown pacing up and down, bouncing a stress ball against the sides of the shelter.

As regular readers will know, the decorative mosaic spelling out the name of the village was created by members of Nettlebed Art Society.

Of course, Jamie was concentrating on avoiding “capture”, so probably didn’t notice it!

More News:

Latest video from

Musical launch for Poppy Appeal
 

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33