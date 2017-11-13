Hidden Henley

IF you have been watching Celebrity Hunted on Channel 4 you may have recognished this scene.

As they bid to evade capture, the Made in Chelsea pair of Spencer Matthews and Jamie Laing split up.

Spencer went to London to visit his girlfriend Vogue Williams while Jamie waited at this shelter in Nettlebed.

He was there for some time and was shown pacing up and down, bouncing a stress ball against the sides of the shelter.

As regular readers will know, the decorative mosaic spelling out the name of the village was created by members of Nettlebed Art Society.

Of course, Jamie was concentrating on avoiding “capture”, so probably didn’t notice it!