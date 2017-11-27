Hidden Henley

WHAT happens when part of a road is by-passed and the original road becomes a cul-de-sac or lay-by?

There are several examples of this around Henley but they are all now very difficult to identify as nature takes over and we become accustomed to the change.

This one in my picture is the original road from Mill End to Medmenham which went alongside Westfield Cottages. After the road was straightened this became a spot for motorists to stop to take a break, or walk their dogs, or walk the public footpaths on the opposite side of the road.

But, as you can see, it has now been blocked intentionally with a huge tree trunk.