Hidden Henley

Monday, 04 December 2017
AS far as I know, this spot is not way-marked so it not particularly easy to find.
The ornamental well or water source in the woods near Peppard is known as Sedgehill Spring and was constructed around 1841 for the Knollys family, who owned the Blounts Court Estate.
It comprises of a brick surround, along with several guards and gates to prevent further investigation of the origin of the spring water, and a peculiar stone illustrated with an elephant and rays of sunlight.
Underneath is a plaque which reads: “Whosoever drinketh of this water shall thirst again but whosoever drinketh of the water that I shall give him shall never thirst.”
