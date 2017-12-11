Hidden Henley

Monday, 11 December 2017

THE river in Henley has been a significant visitor attraction for many years.

The town became more accessible to tourists after the railway link opened in 1857 and the numbers have continued to grow as it gradually lost its use as an inland port.

Countless feet have stood on the curved bricks at the water’s edge along Riverside. Many of these have a manufacturer’s stamp, such as “Joseph Hamblet 1895 West Bromwich”. A few have “S. J. Sadler Oldbury” but no date.

The chances are that these blocks were used at the turn of the last century to upgrade and reinforce the walkway that is raised above water level. They seem to be lasting well.

