Hidden Henley

MANY readers, especially those fond of walking, will have seen this eye-catching Roman Catholic chapel.

Christ the Redeemer is in the deer park at Culham Court, part of the extensive Culden Faw estate owned by Swiss financier Urs Schwarzenbach, and was opened almost exactly two years ago.

Located on a hill, it can be seen for some distance from footpaths on the Buckinghamshire side of the Thames and from two public footpaths on the Berkshire side which take the walker right past the building. It has outstanding views across the Hambleden valley.

The construction involved some highly skilled work. The roof is made of lead and the walls of stone and flint. Flint is also used in the ha ha on which the chapel is positioned. Inside, there are many quality sculptures and a crypt.

Whether you are attending a mass there or just enjoying a walk in the area, it is well worth pausing to take in this fine new addition to the Chilterns landscape.