Monday, 15 January 2018

Hidden Henley

WITH New Year walks in the Chilterns being such a popular pastime, many readers will know the footpaths in Checkendon.

When walking from St Peter’s and St Paul’s Church, which is one of the oldest in the area and contains fragments of 800-year-old wall paintings, in the direction of the Black Horse pub, the public footpath leads through the grounds of Checkendon Equestrian Centre.

An eye-catching sight in any season are the naturalised sculptures in the grounds alongside the path.

They vary from modern abstracts of considerable size to pieces that have become so much part of this fine woodland that they are difficult to spot.

However, with so many trees having shed their leaves, one outstanding artwork in particular stands out — this curious lifesize horse installed next to a pond, complete with a generous covering of moss.

It’s a surprising but pleasant sight for anyone passing by for the first time.

