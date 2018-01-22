I FIRST featured this old road from Mill End to Medmenham in Hidden Henley more than 10 years ago, when a padlocked gate had been installed to close it.

After that, the gate was promptly unlocked and propped open so that public access was restored.

In November, I again featured this same spot as it had been blocked once more — this time by a substantial tree trunk.

However, the trunk was then cut up and removed, so public access was restored once again.

Was I witnessing the power of Hidden Henley or was it simply coincidence?