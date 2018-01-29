Monday, 29 January 2018

Hidden Henley

THIS house is tucked away right next to Henley Bridge on the Berkshire side of the Thames where the toll-house once stood, hence its name is Tollgate.

The name plate is not only on the entrance gate at the roadside near Leander Club but also above the landing stage just above water level.

Back in 1786 the toll charges were as follows: Any horse, mare etc., not drawing — 1d; Any horse, mare, gelding, mule, ass or beast drawing any carriage — 3d; Drove of oxen per score — 10d; Calves, sheep, lambs or swine per score — 5d.

Royal carriages and soldiers were exempt from tolls.

It evidently took almost 100 years to repay the £10,000 loan towards the bridge’s constuction costs but on Saturday, March 2, 1873 the tollgate was pulled down “with much rejoicing”!

For the benefit of younger readers, a “d” is an old penny (240 pennies in an old pound),

