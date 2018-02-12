Hidden Henley

School becomes academy after closure threat lifted
THIS is part of the altar in the south transept at St Mary the Virgin Church in Hambleden.
It is a 16th century carved wooden panel that was incorporated into the altar, known as the Wolsey Altar as it includes the Arms of Cardinal Wolsey, who was Henry VIII’s chief adviser until he fell out of favour.
It is thought to have come from The Vyne, near Basingstoke, where the Sandys family used to entertain both Wolsey and the King.
Henry Sandys’ widow, Elizabeth, later married Ralph Scrope, who was from a prominent Hambleden family, which may explain its move to the church.
What is certain is that the carving is outstanding.
