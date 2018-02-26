Monday, 26 February 2018

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Hidden Henley

Hidden Henley

MY two pictures this week show the effects of ageing.

On the left is an old cast iron drain cover in Greys Hill, Henley, with the words “Rogers Henley” set in it while on the right is the latest type, which appears to be made of some composite plastic and features the words “Wrekin Highway Waterway”.

I’m sure the new covers are better designed and more effective but it still feels sad to see evidence of Henley’s old foundry disappearing.

A house called the Old Foundry in Friday Street was Rogers Foundry in the late 19th and early 20th centuries, where iron moulders, labourers, storekeepers and apprentices worked.

However, the family name survives through the Rogers garden stone company in Faringdon.

More News:

Latest video from

VIDEO: Tributes paid after rugby player's death
 

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33