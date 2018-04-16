Hidden Henley

MY item about Sir Arthur Conan Doyle and Crowsley Park three weeks ago sparked a lot of interest among readers so this week I have returned to the area.

As you are driving up Devil’s Hill from Henley towards Sonning Common or Binfield Heath, these large transmission or receiving dishes on the landscape could take you by surprise.

Although Crowsley was originally built as a grand house and deer park, part of it is still used by the BBC and is linked to the BBC monitoring station at Caversham Park.

Take extra care if you are driving or cycling that way as the narrow roads are some of the worst around here for potholes and I don’t expect they’ll be repaired very soon.