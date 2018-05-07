Hidden Henley

THIS gate on White Hill has signs to warn passers-by that there is “No Entry”, although it is clear that the entrance to the old chalk pit behind has not been in use for some time.

This area is seen mainly by residents of Henley who get struck in the queues of traffic on the hill while on their way home.

Ethel Cook, who is 93, tells me that in her youth there was a well-known local man nicknamed “Darkie” who lived rough in the chalk pit.

It looks as if there is still an old shelter there but I was unable to get close enough to photograph it as the land is private.

Do any other readers remember this character and his rough and ready home?