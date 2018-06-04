Hidden Henley

THE memorial plaque on the outside wall of this fine riparian house in a backwater reach in Wargrave is unusual.

It is not really visible from the footpath on the other bank and even if you are in a boat it’s easy to miss with all the beauty of the wildlife and surroundings.

However, if you are quietly rowing or punting past you may be able to read the words: “In loving memory of Chris. ‘Don’t be lonely, remember I’ll always care. Wherever you may be, remember I’ll always be there.’ Christopher John Warren 27th January 1946-3rd August 2014.”