Monday, 18 June 2018

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Hidden Henley

Hidden Henley

THIS track in Binfield Heath is overgrown but must have been used more extensively in the past. A notice calls it Keeps Lane yet maps spell it with no “S”.

It is said that you can hear the distant and ghostly sound of horses’ hooves on the track.

The story goes that in 1839 Charles Henry Stonor was overseeing some tree-felling on his estate when he misheard a call and stepped into the path of a falling tree and was seriously injured.

His groom sped off on horseback to fetch a doctor from Reading but Stonor died while he was gone, so his butler mounted another horse and sped off to catch up with the groom and fetch him back.

However, the groom was already on his way back and somewhere along the narrow and muddy Keep(s) Lane the two galloping horses collided, killing the butler.

More News:

Latest video from

VIDEO: Tributes paid after rugby player's death
 

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33