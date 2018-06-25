Monday, 25 June 2018

Hidden Henley

Hidden Henley

WHEN you are next walking along River Side in Henley, do pause for a moment to admire the fine buildings facing the river.

During the 17th and 18th centuries these buildings, housing shops and flats above were next to wharves from where barges loaded and unloaded goods such as grain.

More recently, they were used for boat building with the ground floor housing boats for hire and the upper floors for construction. The boats were raised and lowered through a trap door.

The fine decoration on the pediment is by a local plasterwork craftsman called Cook whose fine work can also seen on houses in Queen Street and St Andrew’s Road.

