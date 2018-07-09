Monday, 09 July 2018

Hidden Henley

Hidden Henley

WITH Henley Royal Regatta in full swing here’s an alternative view of two famous rowers.

If you take the public footpath along the far side of Cold Bath Stream there is a section between the railway line and the car park at the back of the River & Rowing Museum where it narrows.

At this point Sean Henry’s 2020 sculpture of Sir Steve Redgrave and Sir Matthew Pinsent can be seen from behind — they are normally viewed from the river side — and are even illuminated after dark.

Sir Steve is the only athlete to win gold at five successive Olympic Games. He is now chairman of the regatta and Sir Matthew is a steward and member of the committee of management.

There is also a large sculpture of Sir Steve by the river in Higginson Park in his home town of Marlow, where he still lives.

