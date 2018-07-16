Hidden Henley

THE Thames-side village of Sonning is the victim of seemingly never-ending queues of traffic waiting to cross the bridge but some peace can still be found on the public footpaths along the river.

As you set off downstream over the backwater footbridge, marked as part of the Thames Path, this rusting metal archway can easily be missed as it is so overgrown with ivy that it’s barely visible. (Perhaps it’s best not to mention the infuriating bag of dogs waste that someone had dangled here).

The words read “French Horn Hotel”, although parts of the letters have disintegrated. This used to be the gateway to the hotel’s pleasure gardens which are now fields.

The hotel itself is still flourishing and a circular logo and plaque on the buildng shows that it dates to 1790.