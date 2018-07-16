Monday, 16 July 2018

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Hidden Henley

Hidden Henley

THE Thames-side village of Sonning is the victim of seemingly never-ending queues of traffic waiting to cross the bridge but some peace can still be found on the public footpaths along the river.

As you set off downstream over the backwater footbridge, marked as part of the Thames Path, this rusting metal archway can easily be missed as it is so overgrown with ivy that it’s barely visible. (Perhaps it’s best not to mention the infuriating bag of dogs waste that someone had dangled here).

The words read “French Horn Hotel”, although parts of the letters have disintegrated. This used to be the gateway to the hotel’s pleasure gardens which are now fields.

The hotel itself is still flourishing and a circular logo and plaque on the buildng shows that it dates to 1790.

More News:

Latest video from

VIDEO: Tributes paid after rugby player's death
 

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33