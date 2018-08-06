Monday, 06 August 2018

Hidden Henley

THE former main road at Westfield between Mill End and Medmenham that has been used as a layby for decades and is indicated on Ordnance Survey maps was featured in this column when the access was intentionally blocked.

The obstruction was then removed and the old road once again became available to dog walkers, picnickers and drivers taking a break.

However, I’m sorry to report that it has now been blocked again with part of a tree trunk and some old branches.

Let’s hope that this mention has the same effect as last time...

