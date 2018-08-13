Hidden Henley

A MEMORIAL plaque in a church is a special privilege reserved for exceptional cases.

There can be none more deserving than Sir Steve Redgrave’s fifth Olympic gold medal and Sir Matthew Pinsent’s third at the Sydney Games in 2000.

A plaque commemorating their achievement is located in St Mary’s Church in Henley, close to the river where they trained.

It as the names of the late Tony Lane, Henley’s mayor at the time. and the Rev Pritchard, who was the rector at the time, at the base of the wooden mounting board.

This is affixed high up so many visitors may not even notice its existence but it is well worth seeking out.

Other rowers’ successes may be celebrated in other churches but I cannot remember ever seeing anything like this..