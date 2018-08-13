Monday, 13 August 2018

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Hidden Henley

Hidden Henley

A MEMORIAL plaque in a church is a special privilege reserved for exceptional cases.

There can be none more deserving than Sir Steve Redgrave’s fifth Olympic gold medal and Sir Matthew Pinsent’s third at the Sydney Games in 2000.

A plaque commemorating their achievement is located in St Mary’s Church in Henley, close to the river where they trained.

It as the names of the late Tony Lane, Henley’s mayor at the time. and the Rev Pritchard, who was the rector at the time, at the base of the wooden mounting board.

This is affixed high up so many visitors may not even notice its existence but it is well worth seeking out.

Other rowers’ successes may be celebrated in other churches but I cannot remember ever seeing anything like this..

More News:

Latest video from

VIDEO: Tributes paid after rugby player's death
 

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33